An emerging overseas off-spinning all-rounder is expected to fit into what is going to be a youthful Warrnmabool and District Cricket Association division one outfit this season.
Brierly-Christ Church has unveiled its latest signing, with Englishman Sam Thewlis to join the club from Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club in Leeds.
Thewlis, 19, has links with star Bull Mark Murphy, who is a former player of Hunslet Nelson.
Bulls senior coach Rodney Roberts said the talented youngster would fit into the list demographic nicely and provide some class with bat and ball.
It comes after the club also signed highly promising former junior Campbell Love as division one captain, replacing Murphy in the role who is remaining in a playing capacity.
The Bulls have also signed all-rounders Sahan Bamunuarchichi and Moody Mamaikkuwa to bolster the depth of the team.
"He's due here next Friday which is great," Roberts said of their latest signing.
"He's a spinner who can bat a bit as well. He's taken quite a few wickets and made some good runs over there.
"It's always good to get a good off-spinner, it probably suits the Brierly wicket a bit. He fits in quite well with all the kids we've got.
"There's a lot of juniors at the club this year that we expect to play. We think we'll maybe have one of the youngest sides in the competition this year.
"It'll be interesting to see how he goes. We think he'll fit in quite well."
Roberts also confirmed skipper Love, who has been playing overseas in England for Helperby Cricket Club, is due to return in late September in time for round one.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season kicks off on Saturday, October 7.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.