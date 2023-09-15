The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brierly-Christ Church signs English off-spinner Sam Thewlis for 2023-24 season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Englishman Sam Thewlis has signed with Brierly-Christ Church this season. Picture supplied
Englishman Sam Thewlis has signed with Brierly-Christ Church this season. Picture supplied

An emerging overseas off-spinning all-rounder is expected to fit into what is going to be a youthful Warrnmabool and District Cricket Association division one outfit this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.