It took more than 30 hours to create, but organisers hope the giant underwater-themed balloons at Warrnambool's undercover market will bring more people in.
Brendan Ord - who recently appeared on the Channel 7 reality TV show Blow Up which is like LEGO Masters for balloon artists - created a giant balloon whale with his sister, Timboon's Kellie Ord.
"We decided to do this big build for the market because the market has been struggling since COVID to get people back here," Kellie said.
"We started making the whale yesterday at about 12 and we kept going until about 11 last night and got up at 6am this morning and kept going."
Brendan said the whole project took about 30 to 40 hours to create.
Amongst the balloon twisting creations at the market are a giant octopus, turtle, seahorse and penguin.
The siblings, along with Kellie's partner Ken Buck, have joined their businesses - K and K Party Hire and Balloons By Design - to create a company.
Kellie said when she moved to the area 18 months ago people told her the balloon business would not go well in the area.
"We've been absolutely flat out," she said.
Kellie said she had a stall at the market every week where she did different activities for children such as sand art and plaster painting.
Her company does balloon decorations for weddings, birthdays and other functions.
Branden, who came sixth on the Blow Up show, first got into balloon art about 17 years ago when his cousin asked him to help him with a clown and balloon act for a party.
"I'd never done anything creative in my life," he said. It was then he realised he had a knack for it.
The undercover market at the Warrnambool Showgrounds is on every Sunday from 8am to 1pm.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.