Giant whale balloon created for Warrnambool undercover market

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:51pm
Siblings Brendan and Kellie Ord spent 30 to 40 hours creating a giant balloon display for the Sunday Undercover Market. Picture by Sean McKenna
It took more than 30 hours to create, but organisers hope the giant underwater-themed balloons at Warrnambool's undercover market will bring more people in.

