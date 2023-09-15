A young Warrnambool mum who was told a golf ball-sized lump in her breast was benign is grateful she listened to her gut, later discovering she had stage two breast cancer.
Caetie Kean-Morris, 29, thought something was wrong after discovering the lump in her right breast about two months ago and sought further tests.
Her younger sister Louise, 23, said the diagnosis "came out of left field" and the lump was in the crease between her breast and abdomen.
"The lump got quite big and quite firm so they took a biopsy of that and she found out in early August she had breast cancer," Louise said.
Proud mum Caetie managed to put her health challenges aside to host her son Kasey's fifth birthday party a couple of weeks ago.
The sisters, who both attended Brauer College, are each other's rocks with Caetie becoming Louise's legal guardian when she was 13, caring for her younger sister when she was a teenager herself.
"Caetie and I are quite close so I was one of the first ones to know about the lump," Louise said.
Louise said Caetie's partner Warren had moved from Melbourne and quit his job to take care of Caetie and Kasey in preparation for chemotherapy treatment.
Louise said fortunately the cancer was contained and Caetie, who has left her cleaning job to receive ongoing treatment, was discussing her future medical care with doctors.
The young mum was studying a masters of teaching in early childhood and also runs Kasey's Place, a program which promotes First Nation representation, facilitating Indigenous play and craft at south-west schools and kindergartens.
"Caetie's a very strong, proud person," she said. "I think I've seen her cry three times in my whole life. She would never show she was scared to anyone on the outside but I think she'd be really worried (about what she's going through)."
She said her sister was in good spirits despite being very tired and needing to sleep a lot more.
Louise has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Caetie's out-of-pocket medical costs.
"One of the specialists she goes to is nearly $400 every appointment and with her not working she won't be able to afford that," she said.
Louise said the family was overwhelmed with the support they'd received but said the "inkling something could go wrong or the cancer could spread is heavy on our family's mind".
"The amount of support we've got is amazing," Louise said. "I set up the GoFundMe on a Tuesday and by the Friday we had $4000. The goal was $5000.
"Our community has definitely rallied around us and made sure her family's OK, that she's going to be supported and Kasey is going to be supported too."
Go to gofundme.com/f/caeties-cancer-journey to donate.
