The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Young Warrnambool mum faces breast cancer battle

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool mum Caetie Kean-Morris with son Kasey, now 5, has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Picture supplied
Warrnambool mum Caetie Kean-Morris with son Kasey, now 5, has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Picture supplied

A young Warrnambool mum who was told a golf ball-sized lump in her breast was benign is grateful she listened to her gut, later discovering she had stage two breast cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.