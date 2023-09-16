HARRY Keast wasn't sure if he'd recover in time to be part of North Warrnambool Eagles' premiership tilt.
The teenager suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury playing football and spent six weeks on the sidelines.
The talented wingman had hoped - if his side made it - to be available for the 2023 Hampden league preliminary final.
He was and, after the Eagles accounted for Terang Mortlake at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 16, is now one win away from becoming a senior premiership player.
"I always wanted to get back, it (playing football) is obviously what I love doing and I was trying pretty hard and always talking to 'Wiggsy' (coach Adam Dowie) about it," Keast told The Standard.
"I've pulled up pretty sore but all in all it was pretty good and I should be right for next week."
Keast understands how difficult it is to win premierships, having featured in the Eagles' 2022 grand final side which lost to Koroit.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels-listed midfielder will heed lessons from that contest when he runs out against South Warrnambool in this year's decider.
"It was (about) performing all day. The second quarter last year, from memory, we dropped off a fair bit and it made it pretty hard for the rest of the day," Keast said.
"We know South is a good team and they will probably go in favourites but we know if we put in a four-quarter performance we can definitely beat them."
Keast praised the Eagles' midfield group for its performance against the Bloods.
"They are a good team and they move the ball really well and are pretty attacking so just to run with them for the whole day and stop the ball and win the contest and get the ball going back our way, our midfield group and Adam Wines led that," he said.
"They probably won it for us in the end."
