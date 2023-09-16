NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are embracing underdog status after booking their fourth grand final appearance in the past six completed seasons.
The Bushfield-based club, under the guidance of six-time Hampden league premiership coach Adam Dowie, is again within reach of an elusive premiership cup after overcoming Terang Mortlake 10.17 (77) to 7.9 (51) in the 2023 preliminary final on Saturday, September 16.
The club, which joined the competition in 1997, fell agonisingly short in the 2016, 2019 and 2022 deciders - all to Koroit - by a combined 55 points.
Dowie says the Eagles, who will face South Warrnambool, know the heartache of losing grand finals and had worked tirelessly to give themselves a chance at redemption.
"We'll go in as underdogs but I have been in that situation a lot of times before," he told The Standard.
"They're different games, grand finals. I said to our guys 'the experience you've had, you know what it's like to be sitting out there and losers, in terms of not winning a game.
"For me, I get motivated not by winning but hating losing. It's the fear of losing. They (the players) are a bit like that as well.
"We'd have 10 or 11 who have played in grand finals and haven't won one. I think it will hold us in good stead."
The Eagles, who were wayward in front of goal in tricky windy conditions at Reid Oval, led at every change with cousins Callum and Jackson Grundy, small defender Jarryd Lewis, captain Adam Wines, veteran ruckman Ben Mugavin and young key position player Charlie McKinnon playing their parts.
A 14-point half-time buffer turned into a 30-point break at the final change.
They managed to make the first 20 minutes of the fourth term a stalemate before defender-turned-forward Alex Moloney, who rallied his teammates at the break with a rev up, kicked two goals for Terang Mortlake to bridge the gap.
Dowie was rapt with the Eagles' early pressure as they grabbed the ascendancy and ability to withstand any Bloods' bursts, limiting their dangerous run-and-gun style.
"I think we had a season-high forward 50 tackles," he said.
"The first quarter set it up a bit and then I thought we lost our shape a bit. I thought we adjusted at half-time and took our opportunities.
"I thought we played a really good last quarter - repeat stoppages."
Outgoing Terang Mortlake mentor Ben Kenna envisages a bright future for the Bloods, if they are committed to "put the work in again".
"We need to be proud of where we've come from - halfway through last year we'd won one game in the first nine rounds," he said.
"Fifteen months ago who would've predicted us to get to a preliminary final? I wouldn't have."
The Bloods were competitive in their first finals campaign in eight seasons, pushing North Warrnambool within a point in the qualifying final before defeating Cobden in the first semi-final.
"I would've felt a bit unfulfilled if we didn't win a final so it was nice to win against Cobden," Kenna said.
"Today I had nerves again but didn't feel quite as much pressure in that regard. Obviously we want to win the game but was thinking 'one side has to lose' and I am still proud of our group based on where we've come from."
Kenna, whose son Isaac was among the Bloods' best along with creative midfielder Kane Johnstone, said the Eagles had the Bloods' measure.
"It's disappointing but at the same time North were too good today," he said.
"They beat us in all parts of the game - they were too strong around the midfield, they were too strong in the air and they could mark the ball a lot better and made better decisions by foot.
"Our players, at the end of the day, just came up a bit short."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.