A Boost Juice shop will open at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza in time for summer.
A spokeswoman for the company said the opening date was December 5 and would be located just off the food court at the plaza.
"It will open just in time for people to have lovely juices and drinks over summer," the spokeswoman said.
She said the company was excited to open in Warrnambool, with the business being operated by a local franchisee.
Construction of the kiosk will start in the second week of November and will be located between Aldi and the chemist.
The Boost Juice business will employ between 10 and 16 people.
