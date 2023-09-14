Farmer who preyed on vulnerable girl jailed for nine years

A Portland district farmer who abused a girl under his care for almost a decade after her father died and her mother was mentally ill has now been jailed for nine years.
A jury found the 76-year-old man, who cannot be identified as that would identify the victim, guilty in the Warrnambool County Court of four charges.
The charges were two counts of sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 16 years.
Judge Anne Hassan on Friday jailed the man for nine years, with a minimum six years to be served.
He has already served 98 days in custody and is now a registered sex offender for life.
The judge said the impact of the victim being abused between five and 14 years old was profound.
She said that like so many other victims, the complainant would never know what her life could have been like without experiencing the abuse.
Judge Hassan said the seriousness of the abuse could not be overstated.
She said the victim's father had died, her mother suffered from debilitating mental illness and the victim was an "utterly defenceless child" preyed on for the defendant's own sexual gratification.
The victim's childhood was marred by parental loss and absence and she was then nightly sexually abused in her own home, she said.
The judge said the offending involved a "very grave breach of trust" and the victim was threatened that if she told anyone her mother would have to go back into hospital care.
"It's hard to imagine a child in a more vulnerable situation. Your moral culpability is very high," Judge Hassan told the defendant.
The victim was identified as a person at risk and she made disclosures to a police officer and a doctor in May 2000, but a brief of evidence did not proceed.
In July 2018 further disclosures were made and a second police investigation was undertaken which resulted in the proven charges.
The accused man pleaded not guilty and claimed the complainant was trying to extract money from him.
Judge Hassan said that when found guilty of the four charges the defendant ate a chocolate bar in court laced with poison.
She said he later collapsed, fractured a finger and was taken to a Warrnambool hospital for treatment.
The judge accepted a defence submission that the accused man was in disbelief and fear and it was a pre-planned attempt at self-harm, from which he had now recovered.
He had no criminal history before the recent trial and is considered a good prospect for rehabilitation.
Judge Hassan found the man's offending was an egregious breach of the moral standards of the community.
"I must denounced your conduct on behalf of the community and the sentence I imposed must send a clear and unequivocal message that the sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated by the court," she said.
The judge said the man's age was an important consideration and a sentence of imprisonment may involve the last years of his life.
