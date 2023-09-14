The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland district farmer jailed for horrific sex abuse of vulnerable girl

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer who preyed on vulnerable girl jailed for nine years
Farmer who preyed on vulnerable girl jailed for nine years

A Portland district farmer who abused a girl under his care for almost a decade after her father died and her mother was mentally ill has now been jailed for nine years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.