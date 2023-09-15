If North Warrnambool Eagles and Terang Mortlake's preliminary final is anything like their qualifying final showdown a fortnight ago, onlookers will be in for a treat.
The two sides go head-to-head on Saturday, September 16 for the chance to face South Warrnambool in next week's Hampden league grand final.
The Standard breaks down the preliminary final between the two clubs.
While North Warrnambool Eagles triumphed the last time the two sides faced, there are little guarantees they will prevail a second time with just one-point separating the rivals.
The Bloods had the ascendancy for most of the contest at Camperdown's Leura Oval but lacked composure to close it out as the Eagles found a way to claw back the win.
The Bloods were playing their first senior football final since 2015, so suffice to say there would have been nerves. A strong win against Cobden in the first semi-final was the validation the Ben Kenna-coached side needed it belonged in finals.
For the Eagles - bar a few playing their first senior finals campaign - they've been a premiership contender since 2019 under coach Adam Dowie.
That experience came to the fore in their first finals win against Terang Mortlake though they lacked answers after quarter-time against the Roosters last week. With the side going into conservation mode by resting players late in that semi-final, they also held an extra day of recovery over the Bloods.
The Bloods are the more settled side coming into finals with the majority of their best 22 back by the end of the home-and-away season.
For the Eagles, Nathan Vardy's return last week was a boost but with just one game under his belt, it is hard to say if he will be back at his very best by Saturday. The same goes for Harry Keast, who is a genuine senior player but returning from a two-month injury lay-off.
While the Eagles are known for their 'death by a thousand cuts' playing style, the Bloods, who will be buoyed by playing on a big and fast Reid Oval deck, have built a dangerous offensive team which can move the ball quickly.
Their forward structure is centred around Will Kain, this year's league leading goal-kicker. Kain has 76 goals to his name at an average of 3.8 a game while he's bagged nine goals across the Bloods' two finals matches.
Eagles youngster Charlie McKinnon did a fair job on Kain for two-and-half quarters two weeks ago with Kain's four goals coming in the first quarter and the final five minutes.
You'd expect the Eagles to send, or at least start, McKinnon on Kain, but if the key forward can get off the leash for a full game, he could well be a match-winner for the Bloods.
Kain's teammate Ryley Hutchins is another ace up the Bloods' sleeve, his line-breaking speed out of the middle unmatched while he can also do damage on the scoreboard.
For the Eagles, personnel departures and injuries have forced Dowie and his players to be creative and flexible with their line-up with several players lining up in different positions in 2023. Tom Batten up forward, Jarryd Lewis down back, McKinnon playing both ends to name a few.
Regular stars Jett Bermingham and Bailey Jenkinson are fundamental to the Eagles' game while Jackson Grundy is another who can change a game through his work in the middle and added ability to hit the scoreboard.
Tip: Bloods by seven.
