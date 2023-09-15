The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Camperdown open netball coach Emily Stephens re-appointed for 2024

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown open netball coach Emily Stephens (right) will continue to mentor a young Magpies' group in 2024, including daughter Piper (left). Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Camperdown open netball coach Emily Stephens (right) will continue to mentor a young Magpies' group in 2024, including daughter Piper (left). Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Camperdown open coach Emily Stephens wants to further develop a young playing group after re-committing to the top job for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.