Camperdown open coach Emily Stephens wants to further develop a young playing group after re-committing to the top job for the 2024 season.
Stephens will lead the Hampden league club's top netball team, which finished eighth with a 3-15 record in 2023, for a second campaign.
The mother-of-two said she had enjoyed her first year coaching the top-grade side despite the role not being initially on her radar.
"Even though it was a bit of a different year for us, it will be good to consolidate the things we've worked on this year," Stephens told The Standard. "It's exciting to be part of this time, that growth and development...it will take time and a few years (but) it's cool to be part of.
"With the position Camperdown is in, we are prepared for the next few years and what that looks like."
The Magpies went through a complete rebuild in 2023 after their entire open grade playing list departed the club for various reasons including study and retirement.
It meant Stephens looked to others at the club, as well as youth coming through the ranks, to step up. This included Stephens herself, who came out of retirement to play a role on-court, as well as daughter Piper, who played open as a 13-year-old.
Three wins - including one in their final home-and-away fixture - spurred belief within the group and gives Stephens a solid foundation to build on.
"Really proud of the group that went through this year," she said. "The group really picked up what we were throwing down to them and they implemented that into the games and fortunately we were on the right side of a win with a few games.
"It was a group that didn't get disheartened by the big losses... (but) to have a few wins certainly helps the motivation and gives them a bit more confidence moving forward."
Stephens believes the Magpies have a solid structure to build on moving forward with Berni Sinnott working hard behind the scenes as the club's netball manager.
"Eventually to have some (on-court) success is the plan," Stephens said. "But (success) can be seen in many different ways, that's how we look at it."
Stephens said they would aim to retain their players, as well as cast an eye on recruiting during the off-season.
"Our first goal really is to keep who we have then build around that," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.