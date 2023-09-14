The perfect place for people after space

Situated on a massive 1759 square metre allotment in popular North Warrnambool, this large home is packed with creature comforts.
A quality brick veneer house with a ranch-inspired design, it's been well-maintained by former owners and is now ready for a new family to make memories.
"It's a corner allotment in a prime position in Warrnambool where a lot of families are growing up," says James Wright from Ludeman Real Estate.
As such, the property is ideal for a large family, or even retired farmers. "It suits these guys who are coming off hectares and don't want to be right next to their neighbours," says James.
A lush stretch of lawn carpets the front yard, and inside are multiple living spaces and a spacious floorplan.
The formal living area has an open fireplace that's perfect for cosying up on a cool evening, and provides a great indoor space for entertaining family and friends.
The main bedroom suite is impressive, with a gorgeous luxury private walk-through robe and large ensuite. The remaining bedrooms include built-in robes and share a central family bathroom with separate toilet.
Additionally, a separate large study (or fourth bedroom) is ideal for larger families, guests, or people who are working from home.
Blessed with high ceilings and quality flooring, at the heart of the home is an open family meals and lounge area that connects seamlessly to the modern renovated kitchen.
Host weekend barbecues or family festivities under the large entertainer's pergola, which has retractable sunblinds and a built-in fireplace. This space overlooks a private rear garden with lush native landscaping and established trees.
You'll be impressed by the tidy manicured gardens and spacious driveway that leads to the four-car garage, equipped with a large utility room.
The garage also includes extra storage space, and there's plenty of opportunity to extent sheds and outdoor areas.
The house comes complete with an eco-friendly 3kw solar system, which helps ease utility bills. Additional features include ceiling fans, ducted heating, split system air conditioners and new double-glazed windows.
The property is a short drive to shops and minutes to schools, childcare and transport. Contact the agency for more details.
