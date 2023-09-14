The Standard
83 Whites Road, Warrnambool | Home packed with creature comforts

By House of the Week
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:35am, first published 8:30am
The perfect place for people after space
  • 83 Whites Road, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
  • $1,150,000 to $1,265,000
  • Agency: Ludeman Real Estate
  • Agent: Mark Dwyer 0408 529 038
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am - 11.30am

Situated on a massive 1759 square metre allotment in popular North Warrnambool, this large home is packed with creature comforts.

