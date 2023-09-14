The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Excellent captures in south west as conditions for fishing improve

By Corey McLaren
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Ford with his fish of a lifetime caught during the week. Picture supplied
Paul Ford with his fish of a lifetime caught during the week. Picture supplied

Hopefully everyone got through last Friday relatively unscathed and can now focus on the best time of year for fishing in the south-west. Some excellent captures are still being caught after the big swell last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.