Australia's largest supplier of energy storage services wants to construct a new gas well site in Timboon West.
Lochard Energy has lodged plans to use and develop its new Mylor, Fenton Creek and Tregony well site at 464 Boundary Road with Corangamite Shire Council.
The well site would allow gas to be injected into the existing Mylor gas field nearby, boosting storage capacity which could be accessed during peak periods.
While the subject site is on the same parcel as the Timboon West wind farm 300 metres to the west, owner Epic Energy stated it would not object to the proposal, which would support energy security and reliability on the east coast.
But a residential property and agricultural sheds also exist just 700 metres east of the subject site.
Proposed planning documents state the well site would form an essential part of the Heytesbury Underground Gas Storage Project which would expand the capacity of the Iona Gas Storage Facility.
It's estimated HUGS would add about three petajoules of gas storage - enough to supply 118,000 homes each year.
If approved, the construction period of preparing the site and then drilling the well(s) - which would have an operational lifespan of 25 years - would take about four months.
A further four months would be needed to construct the permanent processing facilities on the well site.
The plans also highlight a potential to convert the site for use as underground hydrogen storage in the future. That potential - in the Otway basin - is being assessed by the proponent.
