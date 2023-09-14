The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lochard Energy lodges plans for new gas well site in Timboon west

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a proposed gas well site in Timboon west have been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council on behalf of Lochard Energy.
Plans for a proposed gas well site in Timboon west have been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council on behalf of Lochard Energy.

Australia's largest supplier of energy storage services wants to construct a new gas well site in Timboon West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.