Warrnambool's Emmanuel College celebrates with themed dress-ups

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Emmanuel College year 12 students dressed as Smurfs to celebrate Emmanuel Day, an annual college event which includes a liturgy, various fun activities, live performances and fund raising for overseas projects. Picture supplied Emmanuel College
Emmanuel College year 12 students dressed as Smurfs to celebrate Emmanuel Day, an annual college event which includes a liturgy, various fun activities, live performances and fund raising for overseas projects. Picture supplied Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College students celebrated the end of term on Friday, putting their creativity to the test to dress as much-loved pop icons.

