Emmanuel College students celebrated the end of term on Friday, putting their creativity to the test to dress as much-loved pop icons.
The college celebrated Emmanuel Day on Friday, September 15 with many of the school's almost 1200 students dressing in a jungle safari theme.
The year 12s kept their own theme a secret, revealing a bevy of blue-coloured Smurfs.
Students attended a liturgy before participating in various activities including a bungee run, mini golf, silent disco and games including minute to win it and an ice bucket challenge. These were followed by the variety show Emmanuel's Got Talent.
Assistant principal Claire Wrigley said the annual day brought students and staff together to celebrate the college's history, have fun and fundraise for projects it supported, including vulnerable overseas communities.
