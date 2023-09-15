POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will have a clearer picture which path he heads down with Ferago after the seven-year-old runs in a $150,000 race over 2500 metres at Flemington on Saturday.
Ferago, who is entered for the $8 million Melbourne Cup at Flemington on November 7, will have to run well on Saturday for Ryan to push ahead with plans to run the stayer in the race that stops a nation.
"I suppose it's decision day for Ferago on Saturday," Ryan told The Standard. "Ferago must run in the top few if we're to go towards the Melbourne Cup.
"A good run on Saturday will see us push forward to the Bart Cummings' staying race at Flemington on October 7. A win in the Bart Cummings gives you a start in the Melbourne Cup.
"I was quite happy with Ferago's last run at Moonee Valley. We drop from 59.5 kilograms at his last start to 53kgs on Saturday. It's a massive weight drop.
"I would have preferred a bit of give in the track for Saturday but that doesn't look like happening.
"The second option open to us is to set Ferago for the Jericho Cup at Warrnambool on December 3 if we don't go down the Melbourne Cup path but as I said we'll have a clearer idea after Saturday what we do."
Warrnambool-based jockey Harry Grace, who rode Ferago in his last-start unplaced run at the Valley, has retained the ride for Saturday while local trainer Matthew Williams has three runners on the big Flemington 10-race program.
He saddles up Rose Of Shalaa, Wrote To Arataki and Toregene.
