Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan sets Ferago for run at Flemington

By Tim Auld
September 15 2023 - 10:00am
Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan says Ferago's run at Flemington on Saturday will guide a possible Melbourne Cup bid. File picture
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will have a clearer picture which path he heads down with Ferago after the seven-year-old runs in a $150,000 race over 2500 metres at Flemington on Saturday.

