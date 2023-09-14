TRAINER Ciaron Maher will bounce through the turnstiles at Randwick on Saturday. But most people will be oblivious to the fact he was in England just 48 hours earlier assessing the condition of his international spring carnival entries before they arrive in Australia.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said the rushed overseas trip to see Light Infantry, Berkshire Shadow, Zoology, Circles Of Fire and Nails Murphy was part of his process to tick every box in his quest to win major races over the spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne.
"I just wanted to check the condition of the horses before they went into quarantine in England," the Melbourne Cup winning trainer told The Standard.
"It was a rushed trip but I had to do it because some of these horses will be running for big money for their owners over the next few weeks in Sydney and Melbourne. I didn't want to leave anything to chance.
"I left home on Monday and will be back in Sydney late on Friday night before going to Randwick races on Saturday. The horses went into quarantine for two weeks in England before making the trip to Australia where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine at Canterbury."
Light Infantry is being targeted for the inaugural $5 million Group 1 King Charles 111 Stakes at Randwick on October 14 before running in the $5 million Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on October 28.
Berkshire Shadow is also being set for the $5 million King Charles 111 Stakes while Zoology's main target is the $10 million Golden Eagle to be run at Rosehill on November 4. Circles Of Fire and Nails Murphy are ratings horses.
"I couldn't fault the condition of any of the horses," Maher said. "David Simcock who is Light Infantry's English trainer and David Eustace's brother Harry have done great jobs getting the horses ready for the feature races."
The Maher-Eustace training combination have numerous runners at Randwick and Flemington on Saturday.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.