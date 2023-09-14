The Standard
Leading trainer Ciaron Maher targets wins in major races over spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne.

By Tim Auld
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
Trainer Ciaron Maher made a quick dash to England this week to check on the condition of his horses. Picture by Sean Mckenna
Trainer Ciaron Maher made a quick dash to England this week to check on the condition of his horses. Picture by Sean Mckenna

TRAINER Ciaron Maher will bounce through the turnstiles at Randwick on Saturday. But most people will be oblivious to the fact he was in England just 48 hours earlier assessing the condition of his international spring carnival entries before they arrive in Australia.

