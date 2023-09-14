Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as male driver flees violent attack

A Hamilton woman has undergone surgery in a Warrnambool hospital for multiple leg fractures after being rundown by a vehicle during a dispute in Hamilton late Wednesday night.
Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Eric Valka said an incident happened at the OTR service station in Hamilton on Coleraine Road about 10.30pm Wednesday.
He said there were multiple reports from members of the public relating to the incident involving about eight people known to each other.
"It's not alleged that anything was planned but there was a number of people at that location about 10.30pm," he said.
"There were multiple reports from workers relating to a physical altercation between a number of people.
"It's alleged that a small SUV was driven by a Hamilton man aged about 30 years old as he was trying to flee from the group."
Acting Sergeant Valka said two women were allegedly injured by the vehicle as the man drove off.
"Two women were taken to Hamilton Base Hospital for assessment and treatment," he said.
"One woman aged in her early 20s was discharged from hospital on Thursday after suffering minor injuries.
"The second woman was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital where she underwent surgery for multiple fractures to both legs.
"She is still in the Warrnambool hospital recovering from her injuries."
The police acting sergeant said the Hamilton driver was arrested late on Wednesday night.
He was charged with about a dozen offences including high-end driving allegations of conduct endangering serious injury and dangerous driving causing serious injury.
"That Hamilton man aged about 30 years old was presented to the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was granted bail," he said.
"This was a frightening incident for those involved and for those who witnessed what happened.
"The general public does not need to be exposed to incidents such as what happened. The end result - the injuries - could have been far worse.
"Vehicles can be used as weapons. Police will allege the driver was fleeing from a group of people.
"There was a bit of chaos."
Police have excellent security camera footage of the incident which is expected to be key evidence in the case.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
