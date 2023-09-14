The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Hamilton man aged about 30 charged with a dozen offences at OTR outlet

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 15 2023 - 8:09am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as male driver flees violent attack
Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as male driver flees violent attack

A Hamilton woman has undergone surgery in a Warrnambool hospital for multiple leg fractures after being rundown by a vehicle during a dispute in Hamilton late Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.