A 40-year veteran of the Port Fairy Golf Club says a government move that will take away the club's most iconic tee has left him bewildered.
The club discovered sections of the southern edge of the course sit outside the boundary of its leasehold and the government has declined any form of compromise, insisting the land is sequestered and returned to its "natural state".
Former club president, eight-time club champion and life member Rex Grady said the hard line from the government made "no sense" to him. Mr Grady emphasised he no longer had an official role with the club and was speaking in a private capacity.
"Frankly it makes no sense what (the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action) is doing. The amount of land we are talking about is so minor," Mr Grady said.
"To cause the club thousands of dollars in expense over something so small just makes no sense."
The club will be forced to shift the current southern boundary of its 12th and 14th fairways about 10 metres northwards and entirely relocate its drawcard 15th tee.
Club manager Mitchell Grant said it was too early to say how much the changes would cost but Mr Grady said it would run into the tens of thousands of dollars.
"If the golf club has to shift their fairways they have to shift their watering system. A conservative estimate of that is $30,000 per fairway," he said.
"When the club has already bent over backwards as tenants, why are they being forced to do this?"
Mr Grady was on the club board for decades and was involved in the 1980s when the course expanded from nine to 18 holes, which is when the 12th, 14th and 15th holes were laid out.
"I remember the 14th was laid out in 1984, so a long time ago. Back then there were some old wooden pegs in the ground somewhere that gave a rough idea of the boundary," he said.
"How they came to where the white pegs are now, I'm not so sure, but we've really been using the same pegs for 40 years."
The government said the boundary discrepancies were discovered during a survey undertaken as part of the current negotiations for a new 21-year lease for the golf club but Mr Grady said the club had told the department about the discrepancies years ago.
"I was part of the golf club when the survey was done. That would have been at least three or four years ago," he said.
"The club went straight to DELWP (now DEECA) to let them know. At the time DELWP said 'you've self reported and it's such a small area of land that I don't think we will worry about it'.
"They verbally consented to leave it. They weren't concerned about it. It was a tiny parcel of land that wasn't bothering anyone. I don't know what's changed, but clearly something has."
The Standard asked DEECA and Parks Victoria why they were refusing to compromise on such a small section of coastal scrub but both declined to comment. Labor Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said she hadn't been approached on the issue, but would seek a response from the Environment Minister.
Mr Grady said the loss of the current 15th tee was a blow to the club.
"Golf architecture's an interesting thing. Is it a big deal from the overall perspective? I know it's the most photographed hole, perhaps in Victoria. It sets the hole off magnificently, so you lose all that going back to the original tee," he said.
"All of that over maybe 100 square metres of land. It's not much compared to the whole coastal reserve, but it's huge for the club."
Mr Grady said the issue was particularly perplexing because of how hard the club had worked to tick every land management box the department had presented to them.
"Frankly the club has a vested interest in being very good tenants, we do look after it. We were at one stage even looking after areas outside the boundary because of the non-indigenous shrubbery that was there," he said.
"If DELWP want that area put back the way it was they'll have to go back to the tip and get the old barbed wire, the car doors, the bottles and rubbish that were there before the club cleaned it up.
"Bureaucracy sometimes doesn't make a lot of sense, we all know that, but I really don't understand who this could make sense to."
