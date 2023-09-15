The Standard
Port Fairy Golf Club member says department decision 'makes no sense'

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Veteran Port Fairy Golf Club member Rex Grady says he can't understand why the government is taking such a hard line on the club boundaries.
A 40-year veteran of the Port Fairy Golf Club says a government move that will take away the club's most iconic tee has left him bewildered.

