A former Warrnambool College student has shared his own mental health challenges with the school's youngsters, telling them how the experience had helped shape him.
Matt Noonan, 23, spoke at the college's R U OK? Day assembly on Thursday, September 14, which also included addresses from principal Dave Clift and year 12 captain Arwen Bounds.
The annual day, held nationally, aims to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with the people around them and start a conversation with those in their world who may be struggling with life.
Mr Noonan is a volunteer presenter with south-west based foundation Let's Talk which aims to end stigma around mental illness and distress, encourage help-seeking and increase community knowledge.
Mr Noonan said he left school in year 10 and was working in a butcher shop when he had "a bit of a breakdown".
"My boss helped me through that and got me to go and seek help," Mr Noonan said. "That's how I made the decision to go back to school and finish year 11 and year 12 after being out of it for 12 months.
"It was a great outcome. It made me more aware and made me check in on people.
"I wasn't really aware of what I was going through until it happened, until my boss pulled me aside and said 'mate you're not OK'. He'd gone through troubles himself and that made me go and seek a mental health plan."
Mr Noonan encouraged students to contact school wellbeing teams or the various help lines including Kids Helpline or Beyond Blue if they needed support.
The Warrnambool resident who volunteers his time said if he could encourage one of the almost 1200 students to seek help and break down the stigma that was "payment enough".
At the assembly he shared it was OK not to be OK and to make sure students checked on their mates.
He said as well as asking R U OK? the words 'just checking in' showed you cared, and those who were struggling often had more support than they realised.
"Someone asking R U OK? is that person showing they have love for you," he said. "It could be friends or family and people often forget that.
"Before people take that next step of unfortunately ending their life they forget that. It does take such a big toll. Your friends and family would rather have that conversation.
"There's a quote from UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett who says 'I'd rather have a mate cry on my shoulder than me have to cry at his casket'. It's massive."
Mr Noonan said everyone had mental health challenges and it depended on the day where they sat.
"You've got poor mental health and good mental health and you slide up and down that scale five times a day," he said. "You can wake up having a great day, something happens it starts sliding down then something good happens and it sparks you back up.
"Unfortunately for some people that sliding scale can be stuck at the poor rate for such a long time they feel like they can't feel good again."
