The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

Warrnambool West Primary School participate in Deakin University STEM program

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool West Primary School students Summreen Adila, 12, and Karla Recinos, 11, took part in a Deakin University STEM program. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool West Primary School students Summreen Adila, 12, and Karla Recinos, 11, took part in a Deakin University STEM program. Picture by Anthony Brady

Primary school students have used a science-based approach to explore inclusivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.