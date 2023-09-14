Primary school students have used a science-based approach to explore inclusivity.
The research project was part of a Deakin University program encouraging female students to be interested in careers in traditionally male-dominated sectors.
Students from across the district were tasked with solving a local industry or school-based issue.
Warrnambool West Primary School grade six student Summreen Adila said her group used science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to design a product for their classmate who has muscular dystrophy.
The group initially wanted to make a pencil case, but "it didn't really fit with the inclusivity", the 12-year-old said.
Summreen said the group went "deeper", deciding to make a pillow to suit the student's wheelchair.
"We did lots of research to help us find the best materials and the fillings," she said.
"We even interviewed the student in our school to make sure he agrees with our idea."
Warrnambool West school teacher Heath Hackett said students also spoke to Gillin Boys Foundation founder Chris Gillin who has the debilitating disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Mr Hackett said the group chose a polyester and cotton mix for the outside and a wool blend mix for the inside of the pillow, based on the data collected through the interviews.
"They found that memory foam and other materials are too hard," he said.
Mr Hackett said they also looked at how the product fitted a "future materials" theme.
"They were being conscious of the materials they were choosing so they're being used for the right purpose, are durable and ultimately it doesn't end up in landfill," he said.
Mr Hackett said STEM was introduced to the school in 2023 to give students the opportunity to learn and engage in a broader range of science-based subjects.
Summreen's group was among 48 grade five to eight students to launch the Girls as Leaders in STEM (GALS) projects at the Lighthouse Theatre on Wednesday, September 13.
Project leader and Deakin University Associate Professor Linda Hobbs said research showed solutions to the world's problems needed to be created by people from all genders and backgrounds.
"Complex problems require complex solutions," she said.
"GALS gives these girls a voice and a moment in time to shine, and permission to think outside of the square and be solution creators."
