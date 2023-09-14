The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Moyne Shire offers free green waste after storm at transfer stations

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
September 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire residents will be able to take their green waste to a council transfer station free of charge from September 15 to October 2. Picture by Anthony Brady
Moyne Shire residents will be able to take their green waste to a council transfer station free of charge from September 15 to October 2. Picture by Anthony Brady

Green waste disposal will be free for Moyne Shire residents at council transfer stations for two weeks to help clean-up after the September 8 storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.