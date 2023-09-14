Green waste disposal will be free for Moyne Shire residents at council transfer stations for two weeks to help clean-up after the September 8 storm.
Mayor Karen Foster said residents could take their green waste to a council transfer station free of charge from September 15 to October 2.
"After last week's storm we know there are plenty of people who have trees or branches down in their yards or on their properties and we've had people ask if free green waste is an option," Cr Foster said.
"If you can put your debris in your fortnightly green waste kerbside collection please do - but there is a lot of debris around and some which is larger than what can go in the kerbside bin - so we are offering free drop-off as an extra way of helping people clean up.
"The time frame covers two weekends, including the grand final long weekend, so there is plenty of time for people to make use of the free drop-off.
"We'll also have another free green waste week in the coming months to help with fire season preparations."
Green waste can be disposed for free at the Killarney, Mortlake, Peterborough, Hawkesdale, Caramut and Macarthur transfer stations.
Opening hours can be found online at moyne.vic.gov.au/waste as well as dates for kerbside collections.
Cr Foster said transfer station staff may ask for some identification to determine if you are a Moyne Shire resident.
Warrnambool City Council and Corangamite Shire were contacted to see if they were offering a similar free green waste service.
