A Warrnambool holiday park which has undergone a major refurbishment is gearing up for a busy summer.
Tasman Holiday Parks Warrnambool - previously Figtree Holiday Park - has unveiled a $400,000 refurbishment of its indoor pool.
Nick Braun, operations manager of Tasman Holiday Parks, said the refurbishment was part of its commitment to deliver the finest possible experience for guests.
"These enhancements, prioritising aesthetics and safety, stand as a testament to our determination to surpass our guests' expectations," he said.
"We are excited that our guests will have the opportunity to have fun and beat the heat in style in this wonderful new addition to the park just in time for our peak season."
Mr Braun said the holiday park was on track for a busier year than 2022.
"We have seen increases in occupancy and revenue compared to the previous financial year," he said.
"Since Tasman Holiday Parks acquired the park, we have seen big changes for the park, however, we are seeing positive remarks from guests."
The park has hit by flooding in June 2021, with guests forced to flee to higher ground.
