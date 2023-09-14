A Warrnambool resident was asleep in bed when a stranger armed with a sawn-off shotgun smashed through a window of his home.
The sound of the glass shattering woke the victim about 8am on March 1, 2023.
He went to his lounge room to find the stranger leaning through the window, waving the firearm in his direction.
The man demanded to know the whereabouts of another man who was known to the victim but didn't live at his Barkly Street address.
The man in the window, Keiarhn Carter, now 27, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on September 14 to aggravated burglary and other offences.
The court heard Carter demanded the victim call the man they knew, which he did without success.
Police were called and attended but Carter had fled, leaving behind traces of his own blood.
He was arrested at 3.15pm that day after police intercepted a blue Holden sedan he was a passenger in on Warrnambool's Otway Road.
Carter exited the car and tried to get to the front door of a house but was stopped by an officer.
He resisted arrest but was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed.
A search of the car found the sawn-off Winchester bolt action shotgun used in the earlier aggravated burglary, as well as four small bags of methamphetamine, ecstasy, prescription medication, three mobile phones and $7000 cash.
The gun was registered as being stolen and had been shortened to a length of 310mm.
Carter, who is a prohibited person under the Firearm Act, was not accused of stealing the gun.
He was arrested, charged and remanded in custody where he spent 196 days in pre-sentence detention.
The court heard it was all over a $500 debt.
Carter's barrister Robert Tyson said his client was "fired up" and abusing methamphetamine and Xanax at the time.
He said Carter, who had an extensive criminal history involving similar offences, was now apologetic for his actions.
Mr Tyson said the man was plagued by childhood trauma, leading him to abuse cannabis from the age of 12, alcohol at 14, dabble in morphine at 15 and use heroin and meth from 16.
Judge Kevin Doyle said the offending involved a "serious weapon" and had a significant impact on the victim.
"This all seemed to be a particularly senseless incident," he said.
In sentencing, the judge said the man was previously jailed for more than three years for an unrelated armed robbery.
But he said he'd taken into account the man's deprived upbringing.
Carter was entitled to a sentencing discount because of his early guilty plea.
He was jailed for four years and three months.
Carter must serve a non-parole period of two years and 11 months.
