THE premiership dream is alive for two Hampden league teams after winning their respective senior football and open netball preliminary finals.
North Warrnambool Eagles and Cobden won their matches at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 16.
Both will play South Warrnambool in grand finals.
The Standard photographer SEAN McKENNA captured the action.
