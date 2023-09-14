Every topic will be on the menu when a new mental health initiative for men opens in Warrnambool next month.
Demand for a south-west branch has driven not-for-profit organisation Men's Table to host its first meeting at the RSL on October 23.
Regional host Dan Ball said the monthly conversational dinners would encourage men to "feel heard" in a safe and private environment.
"Unfortunately we lose eight people each day to suicide in Australia and three quarters of those are men, typically in regional areas," he said.
"Those in regional areas are at higher risk and may feel isolated from others or have a lack of connections in their personal life.
"The Men's Table serves a purpose to connect those men and get them meeting. It gives them a forum to talk about what's going on in their lives and their feelings.
"We had a couple of men contact us through our website telling us they loved the concept and would love one in Warrnambool, so we decided to follow the demand."
Mr Ball said while the first session would be facilitated by himself with the assistance of another staff member, following meetings would be self-directed.
"We make sure the conversation stays on track," he said.
"It's all about sharing feelings, which men are not generally very good at. This gives them a chance to get things off their chest.
"If they're just there for the company and they don't have anything to share that month, that's fine, they can just listen to others. The final 10 minutes is used as a summary to see how we can better make men feel heard."
South-west men are required to book for the first session, which would run from 6.30pm - 9pm.
