A woman has been taken to hospital with an upper body injury following a single-vehicle crash on September 14.
Police said the incident happened on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Naringal East about 12.20pm.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Jono Nevill said the driver, aged in her 20s, was travelling east when she failed to negotiate a bend.
The vehicle hit some gravel and ended up on the wrong side of the road before crashing into a tree, he said.
Senior Constable Nevill said an off-duty paramedic called the job into emergency services.
He said the driver, from the Corangamite area, was the only person in the car at the time.
Senior Constable Nevill said coming into the school holidays it was a timely reminder for motorists to be careful on the roads.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the driver was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with an upper body injury.
