The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Crash at Cobden-Warrnambool Road in Naringal East

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The damaged car in Naringal East.
The damaged car in Naringal East.

A woman has been taken to hospital with an upper body injury following a single-vehicle crash on September 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.