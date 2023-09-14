TWO leaders - one at either end of the netball court - are hoping to guide their side to a Hampden league grand final.
Koroit co-captains Molly McKinnon and Kasey Barling are bullish about the Saints' prospects against Cobden in the preliminary final at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 16.
McKinnon, 22, will hold down a role at goal attack while Barling, who turns 33 on preliminary final day, is a steadying influence at goal defence.
The pair believe they complement each other's leadership styles.
"Molly runs the attack end and helps out the younger girls in there, really directs play and orchestrates play down there," Barling said.
"There's just positive energy from Moll. I guess I do that up the defence end."
McKinnon, who is studying nursing at Deakin University in Warrnambool, said they encouraged their teammates to provide their own leadership strengths too.
"I am probably a bit quieter compared to Kasey, I still contribute," she said.
"But it's not just from us on the court either, everyone communicates and vocalises, like I work with Shelby (O'Sullivan) off the (centre) line and work with Nell (Mitchell) in the ring.
"We all have an input on our game at different stages."
Barling, who is a teacher at Warrnambool College, said communication on court was integral to success, particularly in the heat of a finals campaign.
"It is super important especially when you have younger (teammates), I think that's probably been more important in my game this season for their sake, just to give them more confidence," she said.
"It's very important in finals - vocal teams tend to pull through. We are not very loud but I think it's effective when we do speak."
The co-captains have two coaches - Kate Dobson and Kerri Jennings - to call on for advice.
"It's been really nice having both of them because they bring different strengths and one can step up and one can take a back seat and observe," she said.
"It is nice having an extra set of eyes. They really respect each other's views."
McKinnon expects a stern challenge from Cobden which is aiming for back-to-back grand finals.
"It will be tough physically and mentally to play 60 minutes of netball and keeping possession is key," she said.
McKinnon would love to add a second premiership to her resume if the Saints can progress and then defeat South Warrnambool in the grand final.
She captained Warrnambool Mermaids to a Big V basketball title earlier in 2023.
"It would be amazing - words can't describe winning a grand final," she said.
"It would be unreal to win (another one) but we're a long way from that."
