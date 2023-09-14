The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Poor coverage remains in Scotts Creek area after upgrade

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Bullen visits her mother Betty Russell at Timboon and District Healthcare after a fall in 2019.
Heather Bullen visits her mother Betty Russell at Timboon and District Healthcare after a fall in 2019.

A Scotts Creek woman who didn't receive an evacuation notice about the 2018 St Patrick's Day bushfires until the following day is disappointed her mobile phone coverage hasn't improved five years later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.