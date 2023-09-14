A Scotts Creek woman who didn't receive an evacuation notice about the 2018 St Patrick's Day bushfires until the following day is disappointed her mobile phone coverage hasn't improved five years later.
Fire came within 500 metres of Heather Bullen's home but she was unable to receive alerts about the impending danger.
Mrs Bullen told The Standard in March 2019 she was relieved a new telecommunications tower would be installed at Jancourt East.
Earlier that month she said she had expressed fears for her mother's safety.
Her mother lives next door to her, has little to no mobile phone access and had no access to a landline in the days before she suffered a fall.
Luckily a family member was with her at the time.
Mrs Bullen said she had spoken to a number of people who had improved access after the new tower had been installed but she was still unable to make calls from her mobile phone.
"I've got nearly one bar on 5G," she said.
"It's enough to send texts but it's still not ideal for making phone calls."
Mrs Bullen said she and her mother both had land lines to ensure they could stay informed in an emergency.
On September 9, Mrs Bullen had to use her mother's landline phone to call for an ambulance.
Her mother fell and broke her arm.
Mrs Bullen said she was glad coverage had improved for some residents and the area's emergency service personnel.
"It's a bit disappointing," she said.
"I was hoping it would improve but I wasn't sure if it would because we're down in a gully."
Coverage for Scotts Creek was expected to improve after a tower was installed at Jancourt East recently.
The Standard has spoken to a number of south-west residents this week who live in black spots.
The federal government announced this week it was completing a national audit of mobile phone black spots.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said funding was desperately needed to address the coverage issues.
He said funding should be made available immediately for some of the worst spots ahead of a potentially deadly fire season.
"The more that can be done to identify those areas and fund them, the better," Mr Tehan said.
Telstra Regional General Manager Steve Tinker said a new mobile base station at Scott's Creek was recently switched on as part of the federal government's Regional Connectivity Program.
He said the tower was delivering improved coverage to the community and broader area, as well as 5G for the first time.
"A number of environmental factors can affect mobile coverage, such as the type of device being used, the distance from a tower, terrain (hills and valleys), vegetation or buildings," Mr Tinker said.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand our mobile coverage, including co-investment opportunities such as the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program and Regional Connectivity Program."
Mr Tinker said proving regional connectivity was not just a Telstra responsibility.
"It's a challenge that must be shared between federal, state and local governments and with providers such as the NBN, us and other mobile carriers," he said.
Residents can improve their mobile coverage by using their NBN connection to access Wi-Fi calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls."
In some cases mobile coverage in their home or vehicle can be increased by fitting an external aerial or a phone booster.
