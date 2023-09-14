South-west students are learning "a problem shared is a problem halved" as they open up about their mental health.
Being vulnerable and "starting the conversation" is the message Speak & Share representatives are instilling in year 9 and 10 students from Terang College on Thursday, September 14 as part of R U OK Day.
Visiting mental health practitioner Nathan Scagliarini said the students participated in a range of activities aimed at getting them talking.
"We're out here to start the conversation and make the students realise a problem shared is a problem halved," he said.
"We're going to deliver our workshop which involves sitting them down and talking about mental health. We do a range of activities and ask them how they look after their mental health, how it's been in the past 12 months and if it changes, how they look after it.
"We've found the kids are becoming a lot more open to it than previous generations. They're also very willing to start the conversation, but COVID definitely had an impact on kids' ability to socialise and what we're trying to do is get them to reconnect and sit down face to face to talk about it with their friends."
Event organiser and teacher Matt Murray said it was important students felt they could open up to their friends.
"Mental health services aren't easily accessible across the south-west, there are a lot of people waiting," he said.
"So it's important students can find comfort between their friends or someone they can trust in school whether that's an adult or teacher who allows them to just be a soundboard.
"Our school has a wellbeing team, we have a mental health practitioner, counsellor and two very experienced teachers in wellbeing.
"We're a pretty diverse team, we also have a school nurse who works with us. The school's doing everything they can to create a really positive environment and keep kids feeling OK."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.