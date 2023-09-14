The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Speak & Share hold mental health workshops at Terang College on R U OK Day

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Farish, Sema Menic (15), Chelsea McConnell (15), Lilly Dixon (15), Nathan Scagliarini, Jess Bell (16), Jay Dahlhaus, and Shanae Holster (16) participate in R U OK Day activities at Terang College. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Ben Farish, Sema Menic (15), Chelsea McConnell (15), Lilly Dixon (15), Nathan Scagliarini, Jess Bell (16), Jay Dahlhaus, and Shanae Holster (16) participate in R U OK Day activities at Terang College. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South-west students are learning "a problem shared is a problem halved" as they open up about their mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.