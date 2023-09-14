A pair of Hampden league 2024 draft prospects have earned a chance to showcase their wares on football's biggest stage.
Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan and Cobden's Flynn Penry have been named in a 46-player squad of Australia's best under 17 talent to partake in the AFL futures curtain-raiser before the AFL grand final at the MCG.
O'Sullivan, who boards at Xavier College in Melbourne, was thrilled to find out he would be playing on football's hallowed turf in front of thousands.
"It sounds unbelievable to be honest, haven't quite got my head around it yet but I'm sure I'll be fine," he told The Standard.
"It's just another game that hopefully I can play well in."
O'Sullivan and Penry haven't played together since they were Vic Country teammates at last year's under 16 national championships.
Penry, a ruckman who boards at Geelong Grammar, plays his Coates Talent League football for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels while O'Sullivan, a midfielder, represents the Oakleigh Chargers.
Both players had strong years at the level, with their respective sides eliminated in the weekend's quarter-finals.
O'Sullivan was happy to see Penry join him in the AFL futures squad.
"Flynn's had a good year himself for Rebels and I think he got a couple of games in at Cobden which he would have loved," he said.
"Speaking to him he sounds stoked so it's great."
The selection caps a stellar individual year for O'Sullivan, who was also picked in the All-Australian under 18 side as a bottom-age player after shining for Vic Country at the national championships.
Unfortunately however, all his four sides - Koroit, Xavier College, Vic Country and Oakleigh - couldn't clinch a flag.
While pleased with his individual success, O'Sullivan yearns for the ultimate team glory.
"I just want to win a premiership really with whatever team that is," he said.
"I've found that quite hard to be honest, playing with so many different teams. And putting all my focus into the four teams has definitely been a struggle for me.
"Hopefully the next couple of years I can just commit to that one team and hopefully win a flag.
"In saying that I've loved playing for all the teams I've played for."
O'Sullivan is planning on putting in a "pretty big pre-season" ahead of next year in the hopes it leads to a strong top-age campaign.
He has already been touted by experts as a top-end draft pick for 2024 but hasn't let the external attention affect his concentration.
"I don't look too deep into it, just with my schoolmates and everything like that, I'm too busy to be worrying about all that," he said.
"That'll take care of itself. I just try and let my footy show for what it is. However high they rank me or anything that's up to them. It doesn't worry me too much."
In the meantime, O'Sullivan is looking forward to spending the next two weeks back home in Koroit.
With the Saints eliminated from the finals he will have to sit on the sidelines but is keen to watch some of his mates at other clubs.
South Warrnambool will face the winner of Terang Mortlake or North Warrnambool Eagles in the decider on September 23.
"It'd be pretty hard to go past South," O'Sullivan said of his tip for the premiership.
"It's been a pretty close year all year, it could be anyone's."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.