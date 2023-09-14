What age can children start working? The answer might surprise you

There is a misconception that children must be 14 years and nine-months-old to start working.
However, children can start working in most industries, including hospitality and retail at age 13, according to Jess Downey from Wage Inspectorate Victoria.
Ms Downey, the child employment, compliance and enforcement director, was in Warrnambool with other team members this week.
"All workplaces have risks and those risks are magnified for kids under 15," Ms Downey said.
"In Victoria there are laws in place to make sure kids are safe."
Ms Downey said team members visited about a dozen city businesses to ensure operators were aware of their responsibilities.
"We wanted to ensure businesses understand their obligations and the child employment laws," she said.
Ms Downey said there was a new licencing system in place.
Any business that employs children is required to have a licence, she said.
Ms Downey said employers needed to ensure children were supervised while working, only worked short shifts and had adequate breaks.
She said the team regularly heard from business owners who thought the age a child could start working was 14 and nine months.
"Research shows that this misconception is more common in regional areas," she said.
Ms Downey said that was once the age children could leave school and enter the workforce, which may have led to the misconception.
Additionally, children are allowed to deliver newspapers at 11.
Ms Downey said businesses which failed to comply with the laws could face a range of consequences including a warning.
The maximum penalty for failing to obtain a licence has increased from $18,500 to more than $200,000.
Ms Downey said the team was pleased with the knowledge of most Warrnambool business owners.
"We were pleased to see that most businesses were complying with the laws," she said.
"But we noticed varying degrees of understanding about the new laws."
Child Employment Officer Karina Jones spoke about some of the laws.
"In Victoria, most businesses need a licence to employ a child whether the work is voluntary or not," Ms Jones said.
"They also need to be supervised by somebody with a working with children check clearance.
"There are also restrictions about when a child can work and for how long."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.