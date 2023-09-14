The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Crash prompts calls to make Southern Cross Road intersection safer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:57am, first published September 14 2023 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Cross' Nicole Sawyer, Isabel Jervies, Justin Jervies and Thomas Jervies want more to be done to make the intersection safer. MP Roma Britnell has raised the issue with the state government. Picture by Anthony Brady
Southern Cross' Nicole Sawyer, Isabel Jervies, Justin Jervies and Thomas Jervies want more to be done to make the intersection safer. MP Roma Britnell has raised the issue with the state government. Picture by Anthony Brady

A woman who was hit by a car at a dangerous Southern Cross intersection when she was heavily pregnant wants more to be done to make it safer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.