A Port Fairy woman has spoken about the challenges of accessing affordable housing at the state government's housing inquiry.
Jillian Warne joined a panel of renters at a hearing in late August.
"My experience is common to many women in their 60s, particularly in outer-regional or rural areas, where secure, well-paid work is rare," she said.
Ms Warne said it was difficult to secure a rental.
"I needed to find a house to rent," she said.
"Despite contacting every real estate agent in the district and approaching home owners directly, I could not find anything in three months, despite being a desirable tenant: a mature person with no pets, able to care for a house and garden, able to pay rent and bond.
"I am currently house-sitting for a friend while they travel until October, paying rent and paying separately for storage."
Ms Warne said there were a number of barriers to availability and affordability in Port Fairy, including the proportion of homes being used as short-term holiday rentals.
"The housing market in Port Fairy is very strong and expensive - a beachside property recently sold for $7.2 million," she said.
The vacancy rates are very low for permanent rentals, with high demand for housing for workers across health, tourism and hospitality, and trade and engineering - for example, for wind farm developments.
Ms Warne said the state and federal governments needed to take immediate action.
"This is no longer about the fading of the great Australian dream of home ownership, this is genuinely a crisis," she said.
"There are tens of thousands of people who are homeless.
"Young people will move out of Australia to somewhere where their tasks and skills and their work mean that they can afford a home and a decent standard of living, and older people are going to have to go into aged care sooner because there are no options for independent living in their community."
Mary-Ann Brown, who is a Southern Grampians Shire councillor and chair of Rural Councils Victoria, also spoke about the housing shortage at the inquiry.
"The lack of homes is having a detrimental effect across all sectors of the rural Victorian economy," she said.
"The lack of supply is the main reason for the affordability crisis we are seeing in rural Victoria, and there is also a serious shortage of rental properties for seasonal workers, who are vital to the production of the food that all Australians need.
"So it is not just about fruit pickers, it is about harvesters of grains - those sorts of things."
Cr Brown said there was a severe shortage of available housing in Hamilton.
"At times there are only one or two rental properties available," she said.
"There are probably 200 job vacancies plus, just in that town. So where those people are going to live is a real challenge for us.
"So these issues - and I know that these are happening across the country as a whole - do impact our communities more severely, because we have fewer per capita resources, fewer options and there is either no short-term crisis accommodation or very little, or it is at significant distance."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said recently the region's housing shortage would get worse unless more land was made available.
