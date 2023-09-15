Letters: 'If we are fair and just let only Indigenous people vote'

MPs are paid by the public purse to represent everyone in their electorate. Dan Tehan isn't doing that. He is pushing a one-sided argument only. He's forgotten how close he came to losing his seat at the last federal election. Clearly many Wannon people are not Coalition voters. It would also be sensible for Mr Tehan to consider the harm that his politics are doing to the Indigenous population of Wannon who have asked us to vote Yes. Pushing outright lies, misinformation and misrepresenting what a Voice to Parliament actually involves is contemptible. Sadly, it appears that is what it has come to if you're a Liberal politician following party lines. Australia is the worse for that.