Letters: 'If we are fair and just let only Indigenous people vote'

The Voice to me is another case of white people deciding what needs to be done for the Indigenous people. The Voice is not going to fix years of trauma, violence and lost history, it does nothing to address, the living, alive issues within the Indigenous communities.
The mobs of which there are approximately 450 are going to be represented by one or a few representatives how can that be, how do these representatives get to be the voice for so many. If achieved and it implodes, then we have another case of failure, by white people that impacts, brutally on Indigenous people, once again.
If we are so set on this glorious piece of documentation and if we are being fair and just, let our Indigenous people vote alone. They do not need white woke input for the greater good.
The Indigenous peoples need so much more than recognition, they need, understanding, they need us the wise ones, to look at the history that has gone down and the horrific impact, that is generational, never ending and begin to try to understand and assist with compassion and a real and true desire to actually take this on.
A culture and History for many Indigenous people has been wiped out by our own, yet we think that token gestures are the solution. Think again, it's not anywhere near being enough
Vicki Walter, Warrnambool
I agree Robert Bain (The Standard September 9), regarding the misinformation from Mr Tehan and the 'No' campaign. I want to let all voters know that the information in the AEC brochure regarding the arguments for 'Yes' and 'No' votes - does not have to be factual. It is legal to lie in federal political campaigns, for referendums and elections. Please refer to the AEC website to confirm this. "Although the AEC is responsible for issuing the official Yes/No pamphlet, which contains information written by parliamentarians, the AEC does not have a role in regulating the truth in these communications." https://www.aec.gov.au/referendums/files/2023-referendum-stop-and-consider-factsheet.pdf
I urge everyone to source factual information re The Voice, and make an informed decision.
https://ulurustatement.org/the-voice/what-is-the-voice/
The Voice is only an advisory body, the government of the day can accept or completely ignore their advice. The Voice will not have any legislative power. The 'details' of how the Voice will be structured do not need to be in the Constitution, thus don't need us to vote on them. In fact the details of many parts of government, including specifics of the Prime Minister's role, aren't in the Constitution. The usual Parliament processes will apply to the Voice, including deciding the details on how it will be set up.
Delia Crabbe, Warrnambool
If any Wannon constituents are feeling under siege from Dan Tehan's onslaught of mail and email pleas to vote no to the Voice, you're not alone.
MPs are paid by the public purse to represent everyone in their electorate. Dan Tehan isn't doing that. He is pushing a one-sided argument only. He's forgotten how close he came to losing his seat at the last federal election. Clearly many Wannon people are not Coalition voters. It would also be sensible for Mr Tehan to consider the harm that his politics are doing to the Indigenous population of Wannon who have asked us to vote Yes. Pushing outright lies, misinformation and misrepresenting what a Voice to Parliament actually involves is contemptible. Sadly, it appears that is what it has come to if you're a Liberal politician following party lines. Australia is the worse for that.
I wasn't old enough to vote in the 1967 referendum that dealt with counting Aboriginal natives in Australia's census, but now in 2023, having the opportunity to vote in a referendum for a Voice to Parliament for First Nations peoples, I am a firm and unequivocal Yes.
Marilyn Schroeder, Warrnambool
The Voice from the Heart is simply advisory. By enshrining it in the Constitution, we make sure no later government can just legislate to abolish it. This means future governments will have to listen to advice from the Voice about things affecting our Indigenous people. Whether they ignore, accept or reject that advice will be up to future politicians and the Australian people. Nothing is legally predetermined, beyond simply having to listen to advice. Australia's brutal colonisation in the 1700s/1800s dispossessed our first peoples. It took away not just their land, not just their status as human beings, but even their right to exist.
How can any decent modern Australian refuse them a permanent advisory voice now? It's not much to ask, is it?
Keep your focus at the right level-your heart. Don't allow misinformation and fear-mongering to drag you down to bad-smelling intestinal nastiness.
Respond to the Voice from the Heart likewise, from your heart, and Vote Yes.
Dr Penelope Lane, Peterborough
Recently I read an article by conservative commentator Joe Hildebrand on news.com.au. He says we should just vote yes in the upcoming referendum and get on with our lives. He suggests, for most Australians the idea of an Indigenous voice to parliament isn't the most important issue right now. But for the three per cent or so of us who are Indigenous Australians "this is probably the single most important issue in their lives simply for the potential change it could bring."
Many have tried to make this referendum about Albanese and Burney or Dutton and Price, but it is really about the people who put this question to Australians. The people who sat, listened and talked throughout the Uluru process and came up with the simple statement inviting us all to walk together for a better future. And it is about us, all Australians.
His final statement says it all, "And so it means nothing to most of us, but it means everything to some of us. And it would be a sorry and senseless shame if those of us for whom it didn't matter crushed the dreams of those for whom it could mean the world." If we take the politics out of this referendum, we can see it clearly and compassionately - a decision on whether Indigenous Australians have more say about policies that affect them.
This referendum asks an ethical and moral question, not a political one.
Brian Woodcock, Colac
I urge the Moyne Shire councillors to vote against their CEO's version of a Wind Farm Social Licence (The Standard, September 10).
Contrary to the CEO's rhetoric, a social licence is not about a money grab, it's about ensuring the wind farms don't detrimentally impact the rural communities by forcing people to leave their homes through lack of sleep, causing kids to suffer headaches, ostracizing neighbours who complain, destroying lifelong friendships, dividing communities, and breaking apart the fabric that holds rural towns together.
The CEO talks about reimbursement for loss of visual impact but never talks about the personal and financial impact on farming neighbours and agriculture.
Moyne Shire has already reaped millions from wind farms through levies, but now the CEO wants his hands on community money as well.
It appears the CEO is grooming the media and public to accept Moyne Shire's engagement of wind farm lobby groups such as ReAlliance to channel money out of the struggling rural communities into "legacy infrastructure".
Yes, the industrialisation of rural land is an eye-sore, but don't deny the already suffering rural communities their footy jumpers, undercover playgrounds, netball courts, and oval sprinklers.
Let the communities deal with their own wind farm money programs as they wish, they are the people directly suffering the harm.
Viva-Lyn Lenehan, Killarney
After recent storms I suggest people check their house insurance policies to make sure you're covered for tree damage , if a neighbour's tree happens to fall on your property, it becomes your problem. I know it sounds crazy and doesn't make sense but if you're neighbour refuses to take ownership of the damage caused it's up to you to claim on your insurance to have the damage fixed. We experienced this first hand last year, please check your policies.
Robert Hutchinson, Terang
During this year's Dementia Action Week (September 18-24) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.
There are estimated to be more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million involved in their care - and those numbers are set to rise.
As dementia diagnoses increase, it's important to learn more about the signs and symptoms and how to make our communities more accessible to people living with dementia. That's why this year's theme for Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future'.
Many people can continue to live well with dementia, but it's important they feel supported in their community.
Greater awareness helps to create discussion and break down stigma or barriers that could stop people from seeking help.
Increasing our understanding of dementia can make a big difference to the lives of people around us who are impacted.
There are things we can all do to make our communities more dementia-friendly. To find out how you can make a difference, please visit dementia.org.au.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia, Bobby Redman, Chair Dementia Australia Advisory Committee
