Letters September 15, 2023

September 15 2023 - 10:30am
Letters: 'If we are fair and just let only Indigenous people vote'
'Voice is not enough'

The Voice to me is another case of white people deciding what needs to be done for the Indigenous people. The Voice is not going to fix years of trauma, violence and lost history, it does nothing to address, the living, alive issues within the Indigenous communities.

