The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

South-west tree contractor taking calls days after wild weather

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Deep Creek Tree Care owner Brady Purcell has responded to hundreds of call outs since Friday's severe weather event.
Koroit's Deep Creek Tree Care owner Brady Purcell has responded to hundreds of call outs since Friday's severe weather event.

A south-west tree contractor's phone continues to ring with calls for help a week after wild weather lashed the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.