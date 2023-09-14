A south-west tree contractor's phone continues to ring with calls for help a week after wild weather lashed the region.
Deep Creek Tree Care owner Brady Purcell estimates the clean up will take weeks as he and his team work at storm-affected properties in Port Fairy, Warrnambool, Koroit and Allansford. He took 50 calls straight after the September 8 storm saw wind gusts reach speeds of 109kmh in Port Fairy and 106kmh in Warrnambool, ripping roofs from homes, sending trampolines over fences and bringing down power lines.
"I've had a minimum 20 calls a day so far this week and then I wouldn't know how many I had on Friday (September 8), it would be up around 40 to 50," Mr Purcell said.
"We've been flat out the last five days pulling trees off fences and trees on houses, caravans, sheds - all sorts.
"We're just trying to clean the mess up and council have got us running around doing a lot of their clean up they can't get to because they've only got so much of their own resources.
"It's all hands on deck really."
The Koroit-based contractor said Friday was a "pretty big storm".
"The people I've talked to have said it's probably the biggest in recent memory. A lot of people haven't seen anything like it."
Mr Purcell said they were working to triage and prioritise the jobs they attended.
"We're doing all the insurance work, anything that's any danger," he said. "There's still a lot of trees that haven't actually come down completely, they're either hung up over people's houses or the likes.
"We're basically trying to go around and make everything safe for a start and then we'll get back to them when we finish that.
"We'll be busy for quite some time I think. The clean up will take us weeks."
Mr Purcell said he was already busy before the storm but he would do what he could to help people.
"Springtime is our busiest time of year, between now and Christmas," he said. "It's added to the already fairly heavy workload."
Mr Purcell said some people were only just getting in touch with him now.
"There's still plenty happening," he said. "They may have thought 'I'll leave it a few days and make the call'. It's still as busy as it was.
"I can't help everyone unfortunately. I have to prioritise certain things. I've got seven guys running around at the moment and it's hard to keep up with.
"There's not too many people who haven't been affected in one way or another."
The Standard spoke to south-west fencing contractors on Wednesday, September 13 who have also been inundated with calls since the storm.
