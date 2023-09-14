Terang Mortlake winger Isaac Kenna believes the Bloods "learned a lot" from their qualifying final loss to North Warrnambool Eagles which will benefit them going into Saturday's preliminary final against the same outfit.
The Bloods, playing in their first finals series since 2015, lost the qualifying final by one point against their more experienced opponents, who are coming off back-to-back Hampden league grand final losses.
The side bounced back with a 22-point triumph against Cobden on Sunday to earn a re-match with the Eagles for a place in the decider.
Kenna, 22, said the Eagles were "a bit composed for a bit longer" in the qualifier.
"We started the game pretty well but probably just couldn't quite sustain it for the four quarters," he told The Standard.
"So I think if we just keep our composure (we'll be better off). We learned a lot from that game so we'll take those learnings into Saturday's game."
The Bloods have defeated every side this year in one of the most even seasons in recent memory.
For that reason, Kenna, whose father is Bloods coach Ben Kenna, said optimism was high among the players.
"The belief's there that when we play our best footy we can knock off anyone," he said.
Kenna, playing in his first Hampden league senior finals series, said the intensity of the matches took time to adjust to but believed he contributed more against the Bombers when he was named in the side's best players.
He has featured in the best players eight times from 19 games this year, spending most of the campaign on the wing but occasionally helping out through the midfield.
While some may have mixed feelings about being coached by a parent, Kenna has no issues.
"It's good, I guess I don't know any different," he said.
"I've always had him being around teaching me footy stuff. I guess I'm pretty used to it and he probably goes to me for stuff as well and I help him out when he needs."
Kenna has been impressed by he support the club has received from the Terang and Mortlake communities.
"It's been unreal," he said.
"You can really feel that energy and the passion. They obviously haven't won a flag since 2008 so there's a fair bit of passion and energy because people want to get back to where we belong because it's been a successful club over our history.
"We want to get back to winning premierships."
