A dying Norfolk Island pine is being removed from the Port Campbell foreshore today to make way for extended decking works beneath the trees.
The removal of the central pine on lower Lord Street - part of the $15.6 million Port Campbell Revitalisation Project - will be carried out on Thursday, September 14, with its wood to be donated to community groups and creatives.
The works will pave the way for the scheduled installation of a new deck, limestone walls, new concrete asphalt pavement and landscaping in October.
In the meantime, contractor CivilNow has set up a compound behind Port O'Call, next to the car park. No parking will be allowed on the grassed area while the works are carried out.
Construction on the main section of Lord Street is set to take place in winter 2024.
Meanwhile, Corangamite Shire coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said a community survey on the future of the top roundabout where the Great Ocean Road turns into Morris Street was inconclusive.
"It was a line-ball," he said.
"Fourteen people voted it should be converted so all traffic goes down Morris Street and Cairns Street is for local traffic, versus 13 against.
"The department of transport is now advising us how to best keep unwanted buses and tourist vehicles on the Great Ocean Road and off local streets.
"While the vote wasn't definitive, council appreciates the feedback we received from impacted residents."
Other works scheduled for lower Lord Street through September include site preparation works, removing existing infrastructure and installing power and lighting and installing a new drainage system.
