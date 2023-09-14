Outgoing Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke says he is undecided on whether to remain at the club in a playing capacity next season after standing down from the top role.
The former Geelong rookie officially resigned as playing senior coach of the Warrnambool and District league club after two seasons in charge.
The Power reached preliminary finals in both seasons with Bourke departing the role with a strong 27-win, 15-loss record.
Bourke said the travel from Geelong where he lives made it tough for him to fully commit to the role next season.
"About six weeks ago I decided not to go around again as coach and let the club know," he told The Standard.
"I loved it but with the travel it probably got to a point where it took a toll both physically and mentally.
"I felt like I wouldn't be doing the right thing by the club to sign on again. With the travel I felt like I wouldn't be able to give 100 per cent to the role. It wouldn't have been the right decision by the club.
"It wasn't an easy decision, I've loved it and it's been one of the best things I've ever done. It just wouldn't sit well with me to go around again."
The dual Power premiership player added it had been a privilege to coach his junior club.
"I'll look back on it in years to come and be proud. You want to be able to make it to the grand final stage and I wasn't able to do that but it's a credit to the club," he said.
"We had to think outside of the box a little bit as a club with players travelling and training one night a week to keep the group going.
"I owe a lot to the playing group and am so grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity.
"We rarely had our strongest side out there for two years and I was so lucky to have some great leaders, especially come finals time as a young coach they really helped me out a lot."
Bourke said at this stage he would take the time to figure out his next football move, but wasn't ruling out remaining in a playing capacity at the club if his body allowed.
"Honestly not sure yet, the body struggled a fair bit so at this stage I'm not sure what I'll do footy wise," he said.
"For anyone that watched, I struggled for most of the year (with injury), particularly towards the end of the year. I'll weigh a few things up."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.