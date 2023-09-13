Police officers were at the right spot at the right time to foil a motorbike theft in Portland on Wednesday evening.
Detective Acting Sergeant Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers were conducting a routine patrol in Fern Street when their attention was drawn to a male youth wheeling a motorbike.
"They thought it was a bit weird this young bloke was wheeling the motorbike," he said.
"Then he's dropped it and taken off and the officers realised the teenager was stealing the motorbike.
"He's dumped it and fled on foot towards Percy Street. The members were just at the right spot at the right time."
Investigations revealed at about 7.30pm a metal bar was thrown through the front shop window at Tim Campbell Motorcycles.
The security doors were then pried open and entry gained to the premises by the would-be thief.
The male teenager is described as 170cms tall and wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.
"He had taken possession of a 1980s Honda CR50. The bike was recovered and returned to the store," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
"It's valued at a couple of thousand dollars. Security camera footage from neighbouring businesses is currently being reviewed.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
