The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland police see thief wheeling away Honda CR50 motorbike

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The theft of a Honda CR50, similar to this, was foiled by Portland police being at the right palce at the right time on Wednesday evening. This is a file image.
The theft of a Honda CR50, similar to this, was foiled by Portland police being at the right palce at the right time on Wednesday evening. This is a file image.

Police officers were at the right spot at the right time to foil a motorbike theft in Portland on Wednesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.