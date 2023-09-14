When you walk into Shane and Ali Clancey's Basalt Winery you are greeted with a sign that reads 'a laugh in every glass'.
And for the past 20 years that's exactly what the Killarney establishment has been offering.
Shane is the life of the party and with his extensive wine and hospitality knowledge, visitors from across the world have been entertained at this not so hidden gem tucked off the Princes Highway.
Now after two decades Shane and Ali are looking back at their achievements and have also shared with The Standard their exciting future plans for the winery.
Born and bred locally, Shane was fortunate enough as a child and early teen to spend time on his cousin's dairy farms and says he always envisaged himself becoming a farmer.
But it took a few years before he would start growing grapes in the fertile volcanic soils of the south-west and the Henty wine region.
By his own admission, he says he was a "bit of a rev head at school".
"I followed my passion at the time to become a motor mechanic," he says.
"I spent eight years doing that, during which time I ended up moving to Adelaide and lived and worked there for four years.
"Being in Adelaide you soon become immersed in the food and wine industry. The tours up to the Barossa were very appealing. I got interested in that and started collecting wine in my early 20s."
A few years later he was enjoying a glass of wine in Melbourne and was offered a job working in a wine bar in the city.
"I thought 'oh, I could do that'," he recalls.
So then a career change was afoot and Shane became immersed in the wine industry.
He spent a couple of years working in restaurants and engaged with small winemakers.
"This led me down another route to travel to Western Australia to introduce myself to a producer we had got to know through selling their wines," he explains.
He travelled to south-west WA and then spent time working with Italian migrants, in their vineyard.
"They came out here after the war in the 1950s," he says.
"I got really immersed in their simplicity and way of life. Coming from fancy restaurants in Melbourne to WA and working alongside them I was able to learn how to establish vineyards, plant them, prune them - the whole system of wine growing - and I also spent time as assistant winemaker. I got a complete overview of the industry."
Then Shane says he had an epiphany.
"It was literally a lightbulb moment - it was the simplicity of working in the vineyards together - I saw I could combine my passion for farming and my relatively new passion for wine," he says.
"I thought I could head back to south-west Victoria and find a nice bit of dirt to grow my own grapes and combine my two passions."
That was in 2001.
Shane headed back to Victoria at the end of the year and purchased a little block of land in "downtown Killarney", as he calls it.
"Killarney caught my eye as it was on the main road and five minutes out of Port Fairy," he says.
The local farmers - who grow spuds and onions in the revered soil - questioned Shane's vision to create a winery.
"They would say 'you've got to be mad'. Plenty of farmers around here were scratching their heads thinking what were we doing in that beautiful spud country," he says.
"It's a demographic thing - the south-west is primarily English and Irish - they brought what they knew from home - spuds, onions and dairy.
"There was no reason why I couldn't grow grapes. Tassie is a lot further south than us and they grow world class wines."
Over the years through trial and error he has figured out the best grapes to grow and had plenty of success.
"Cool climate varieties such as pinot noir are absolutely perfect for down here and as of today we are still the only vineyard in the region with tempranillo. It has become quite a wine for us with quite a following," he says.
The winery and restaurant has also developed over the past two decades, starting out as a shed.
"I had a vision in mind of what I wanted to do with the blank canvas. At the end of the day we had a five-acre spud paddock without a tree, shed or house," he says.
"Finding a house, relocating it, renovating, then our little tractor shed turned into a little winery shed, it turned into a bit of cafe and wine bar and in about 2018 we built the restaurant side of it, and today - at 20 years - we now have a very talented chef in the kitchen very much focused on local, regional produce to go hand-in-hand with the wines that we make."
Shane always greets every customer with a cheeky grin and often offers up a cheeky quip.
"A big focus for me since day one has been the personalisation of customer service that we try to provide," he says.
"It's casual professionalism. People want a story. No one knows your own story better than yourself. I love it now - we have beautiful food, a beautiful setting, the place looks like it's been here forever - I'm just loving it now getting feedback from our regulars and visitors to the region.
"People from the district walk in the door and go 'wow, I have driven past 1000 times and I didn't realise this was here'. That's really rewarding."
Regulars are welcomed with a hug and over the years those regulars have witnessed Shane and Ali's children Charlie, Max and Lucy grow up, often helping out in the winery washing dishes or collecting plates.
"Raising children here has been super rewarding - having three teenagers and seeing them willingly participating in helping out with the business is really nice," Shane says.
The future for the business is bright with Moyne Shire approving Basalt's planning permit to build two bespoke luxury accommodation units within the vines.
"That probably came about during the COVID-19 reshuffle," Shane explains.
"We thought 'how can we make our business more resilient and diversify it?'. Hospitality relies heavily on staff and COVID proved how hard that is. Accommodation is another business model that can help us to be sustainable for 52 weeks of the year."
He says people will be able to dine in the restaurant, then go back to their accommodation with a bottle of wine and sit in the vineyard.
As The Standard's interview at Basalt wraps up on Father's Day, the gentle sea breeze from Killarney beach rustles the wind in the trees and Shane has the sun in his face and a glass of his own wine in his hand.
He is reminded of a philosophy told to him by the Italian migrant winemakers - "Live simply, so others can simply live".
