The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Steven Becker jailed for four months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:20am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton's Steven Becker has in the past claimed to be providing a community service dealing cannabis. This is a file image.
Hamilton's Steven Becker has in the past claimed to be providing a community service dealing cannabis. This is a file image.

A Hamilton cannabis dealer with a history of heart issues has been jailed for four months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.