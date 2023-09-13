A Hamilton cannabis dealer with a history of heart issues has been jailed for four months.
Steven Becker, 54, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court to six charges including two counts of trafficking cannabis, dealing with the proceeds of crime ($1835 cash), hindering an emergency worker on duty and possessing drugs.
Police said on September 13 last year officers executed a search warrant at a Hamilton address and found 58 grams of cannabis in various packages, a THC lolly and the cash.
Officers saw messages on Becker's mobile phone before the device locked and became inaccessible.
The message used well known drug using terms involving the sale and purchase of illicit substances.
In June this year police officers executed another search warrant at a Hamilton address.
Becker refused to leave his bedroom, lifted a bowl above his head in a throwing motion and officers found cannabis seeds and messages on two laptops relating to drug trafficking.
A lawyer said his client had spent 72 days in custody and had ongoing heart conditions.
Becker has four stents implanted to assist his heart issues and the attacks he has suffered over the past few years.
Becker has in the past claimed to supply people with Hamilton who needed cannabis for health issues.
The lawyer said his client's health was not assisted by his long-term cannabis use over about 40 years.
He said Becker sold small amounts to support his habit to friends and associates.
Becker was previously sentenced to serve an eight-month jail term for similar drug-related offending.
On Wednesday he was convicted and sentenced to serve four months' imprisonment with 72 days counted as already served.
He has one remaining police brief which is still being worked through by police and Becker's lawyer.
It's listed for a contest mention hearing in Hamilton court on October 11.
