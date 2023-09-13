Convicted drug dealer refused bail on new charges

A 41-year-old convicted drug dealer, already on bail for trafficking methamphetamine, has been refused bail after being charged with the same offence again.
Sarah Jane Oswald, 41, of Dean Court, Hamilton, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge remanded Ms Oswald in custody to reappear in court on September 27.
She was charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and GHB on Tuesday.
In 2021 Ms Oswald was placed on a community corrections order after admitting to dealing meth.
Then on June 27 this year members of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit executed a warrant at her address.
She was arrested, interviewed and charged with trafficking meth and possessing GHB.
At 8.10am on Tuesday this week police officers executed a warrant at the Dean Court address again and found an array of small amounts of illicit drugs and prescription medication as well as drug paraphernalia.
There were blister packs of prescription medication, small amounts of meth, cocaine and cannabis, an ice pipe and $70 in cash.
Lawyer Tom Edwards submitted his client had family responsibilities and needed support to get off drugs.
The magistrate said those same family responsibilities were in place when the convicted drug trafficker was on bail and continued to involve herself in the drug culture.
"That's a bit disingenuous," Mr Lethbridge said.
Police also read to the court a large number of text messages found on Ms Oswald's mobile telephone relating to drugs, costs and debts.
In one message Ms Oswald claimed she had spent $50,000 on drugs.
There were text messages from a large number of known Hamilton district drug users to and from Ms Oswald.
She is also withdrawing from drug use and it's her first time in police custody.
Mr Lethbridge said it appeared a reasonably strong police case based on the text messages involving the ongoing sale of drugs during the past three months.
Ms Oswald's other police charges are also listed for September 27 and it's hoped the cases can be resolved fairly quickly.
Mr Lethbridge said it was clear Ms Oswald needed supervision and support in the community if she was to overcome her drug issues.
