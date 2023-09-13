The Standard
Sarah Jane Oswald refused bail on new drug trafficking charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:08am, first published 6:59am
Convicted drug dealer refused bail on new charges

A 41-year-old convicted drug dealer, already on bail for trafficking methamphetamine, has been refused bail after being charged with the same offence again.

