SOUTH Warrnambool isn't resting on its week off as it awaits a Hampden league grand final opponent.
The Roosters, who will play either North Warrnambool Eagles or Terang Mortlake in the senior decider on Saturday, September 23, trained at Friendly Societies' Park on Wednesday night.
The club's reserves team has also advanced to the grand final while its under 18.5 team will play in a preliminary final for a chance to join them.
