Property owners whose fences were flattened in the September 8 severe weather event could have long waits to have them rebuilt as south-west contractors work to juggle already busy schedules.
Fencing contractors have been inundated with calls since the storm which saw wind gusts reach speeds of 109kmh in Port Fairy and 106kmh in Warrnambool, ripping roofs from homes, sending trampolines over fences and bringing down power lines.
Lewis Brothers Fencing owner Jesse Lewis said his phone had been "ringing flat out" since Friday.
He said he would have had about 15 calls over the past few days and there would be "plenty more around town" contacting various other fencing contractors.
"It's everywhere," Mr Lewis said. "I had a look at six or seven jobs on Tuesday night, their fences have blown over.
"We're flat out but I'll try and help people out."
Warrnambool's Pro Fencing owner Sam Lewis said it was "crazy" and he'd received 18 phone calls just on Friday.
"I'm just working my way through them and the people I can and can't help. Everyone (in the industry) is flat out now and you can't help everyone unfortunately.
"You don't plan for a storm. You're already booked up and then all of a sudden the storm comes and everyone wants their fences done, but I'll do what I can."
Justin Wallace, from Wallace Fencing, works in Warrnambool and in and around Terang and said he'd received "plenty of phone calls".
"We're already busy," Mr Wallace said. "It will be a struggle for anyone to get anything done I think at the moment.
"I think everyone's pretty busy regardless and then obviously the storm's made a fair bit more work. It's pretty hectic.
"I'll have to try and pass them off and see if they can ring the next bloke. You do what you can but it's hard at the moment because we're pretty busy."
