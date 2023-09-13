The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

South-west fencing contractors inundated with calls after storm

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jesse Lewis, from Lewis Brothers Fencing, has received about 15 calls from customers after Friday's severe weather event. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Jesse Lewis, from Lewis Brothers Fencing, has received about 15 calls from customers after Friday's severe weather event. Picture by Anthony Brady

Property owners whose fences were flattened in the September 8 severe weather event could have long waits to have them rebuilt as south-west contractors work to juggle already busy schedules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.