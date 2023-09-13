Funding for a major upgrade of the Warrnambool Airport will be needed in the next decade.
Warrnambool Airport Advisory Group chairman Stephen Lucas said the facility, with the support of Warrnambool City Council, had always been well maintained.
However, he said major works such as runway and tarmac rehabilitation would need government support.
"Warrnambool s infrastructure is not yet in need of major work but will be in five to 10 years," Mr Lucas said.
His comments come after Regional Capital Australia (RCA) chair and Albury mayor Kylie King said rural airports needed help now.
About 200 regional airports are owned and operated by local councils but rising operating, regulation and security costs means many are a burden on regional ratepayers.
"Unfortunately, the reality is most regional airports are under significant financial strain with an estimated 60 per cent of regional airports operating at a loss due," Cr King said.
RCA is calling on the federal government to provide ongoing funding for the regulatory costs in running airports, which account for 12 per cent of total expenditure, along with upgrades to regional airports and a long-term plan for the regional aviation network.
Cr King said regional Australia accounted for nearly half of the tourism sector, and regional airports were critical connecting points for international and domestic tourists.
"Regional airports are extremely hard-working community assets, with a big role to play in the life of regional Australia and indeed our nation's broader economy and security... they are too important to fail," she said.
Warrnambool City Council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the airport was an important asset for the region.
"The Warrnambool Airport is regionally significant, particularly because it provides a home and appropriate runways for emergency medical and firefighting aircraft," Mr Mason said.
"The airport receives a subsidy from council - as most of our services do - but we would welcome any external funding support given the significant role performed by our airport."
The federal government recently released a Green Paper to discuss the future of the nation's aviation network.
It suggest regional passengers could be flying from town to town in electric automated drones that take off vertically in the next decade.
The cost of major upgrades needed at the Warrnambool Airport is being investigated.
