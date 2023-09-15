Experienced campaigner or rising star on an upwards trajectory?
The race for the Hampden league's most coveted individual prize - the Maskell Medal - is wide open in 2023.
The Standard asked the senior coaches to try their luck at picking this year's winner ahead of the count, which will be live streamed and beamed into all 10 clubs' function rooms, on Sunday, September 17.
Veteran pair Matt Sully and Josh Saunders caught rival coaches' attention as did the next generation cohort including Paddy O'Sullivan, Hamish Sinnott and Patty Smith.
Winner: Paddy O'Sullivan, Koroit
"He plays basically any position. He's a standout."
Runner-up: Jackson Grundy, North Warrnambool Eagles
"He's under the umpires' nose and is really good at stoppages. Patty Smith (Cobden), Hamish Sinnott and Cam Spence and Ryley Hutchins (Terang Mortlake) will poll well."
Winner: Patty Smith (Cobden)
"He was a super player all year and is hard to match up on. It would be a fantastic reward for him as he was coming back from an ACL injury."
Runner-up: Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown)
"What a jet he is - tough, hard-running and skilful. He scores as well."
Winner: Paddy O'Sullivan (Koroit)
"He is a smooth-moving midfielder who hits the scoreboard, with a massive work rate. Going to be a star of the league for years."
Runner-up: Daniel Nicholson (South Warrnambool)
Winner: Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown), Patty Smith (Cobden) or Jackson Grundy (North Warrnambool Eagles)
"You need to predominately play in the midfield to win most years and I feel those three have had strong seasons. The other two would be (Port Fairy's) Matt Sully and (Koroit's) Paddy O'Sullivan but they probably don't spend enough time as pure mids."
Winner: Patrick Smith (Cobden)
"Pat can find a lot of contested ball but also finds a lot of it around the ground."
Runner-up: Gus Bourke (Terang Mortlake)
"Gus is a quality rebounding defender who sets up Terang Mortlake's attack and has a nice long kick."
Winner: Josh Saunders, South Warrnambool
"Wins a ton of it from clearances in the most dominant side of the year."
Runner-up: Hamish Sinnott, Camperdown
"Real classy player, has great speed and agility. Looked a level above when we played them."
Winner: Paddy O'Sullivan (Koroit)
"I have never seen him not have an impact on a game. Mid or forward, he's a contested ball-winner who hits the scoreboard, is super competitive, fiercely loyal and knocks up getting the ball."
Runner-up: Ryley Hutchins (Terang Mortlake)
"Midfielder who oozes class and pushes forward to hit the scoreboard. Terang Mortlake's second-highest goal-scorer. Creative with ball in hand, key part of the Bloods' improvement this year."
Winner: Josh Saunders (South Warrnambool)
"Has had a dynamic year around the footy."
Runner-up: Matt Sully (Port Fairy)
"Extremely consistent year."
Winner: Paddy O'Sullivan (Koroit)
"Very good mid-forward who impacts games with his marking and contested work."
Runner-up: Jett Bermingham (North Warrnambool Eagles)
"Very good midfielder who brings his teammates into the game."
Winner: Matt Sully - Port Fairy
"Has as big a presence than most other players in the comp and he played multiple roles from key back to a goal-kicking mid. Very consistent."
Runner-up: Mitch Bidmade (Warrnambool) and Paddy O'Sullivan (Koroit).
