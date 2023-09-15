The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league football coaches provide 2023 Maskell Medal tips

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(clockwise) Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan, Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott, North Warrnambool Eagles' Jackson Grundy, Cobden's Patty Smith, South Warrnambool's Josh Saunders and Port Fairy's Matt Sully have captured opposition coaches' attention in 2023. Pictures by Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady and Justine McCullagh-Beasy
(clockwise) Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan, Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott, North Warrnambool Eagles' Jackson Grundy, Cobden's Patty Smith, South Warrnambool's Josh Saunders and Port Fairy's Matt Sully have captured opposition coaches' attention in 2023. Pictures by Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady and Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Experienced campaigner or rising star on an upwards trajectory?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.