Warrnambool Running Festival organiser Karen Anderson says she is blown away with the significant interest in the showpiece athletics festival.
The annual event run by the Warrnambool Athletics Club will see races for all ages on September 16-17, 2023, including a 21km half marathon.
Club president Anderson said there were almost no spots available for the various events.
"We've sold out of all events apart from one at this stage. We've had a great response this year," she said.
"We'll definitely get a great turnout which is always what you're hoping for.
"We're hoping the locals will come down and show their support with nearly all the events selling out and the weather looking great, so it'll be a great weekend."
The running festival kicks off with the four-kilometre Breakwater Dash and two-kilometre Worm Bay Wiggle on September 16.
The following day the half marathon begins at 8am with 10km and 6km events beginning at 8.30am and 9am respectively.
Presentations will take place at 10.30am.
Anderson said entry numbers had exceeded expectations and favourable weather conditions would make for a vibrant festival.
"The response has been incredible this year, we allowed for 30 per cent more than last year and we've smashed that number and we've got a fair few on the wait list too so it's exciting and people can't wait," she said.
"If people are unable to make the event, they can either downgrade if possible or defer until next year."
She added the festival's showpiece event, the half marathon, had 150 people signed up, which was more than last year.
"That's sold out, which is 30 per cent more than what we entered last year," she said.
"People might need to enter a bit earlier next year to ensure they get a spot which is obviously really healthy."
For more information, head to www.wboolrunningfestival.com.au
