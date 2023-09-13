The Standardsport
Warrnambool cricket export Tommy Jackson signs with St Kilda in Victorian Premier Cricket

By Nick Creely
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Tommy Jackson with his premiership medallion up in Darwin on the weekend. Picture supplied
Warrnambool cricket export Tommy Jackson says he has a "point to prove" and is hungry to bounce back in his return to Victorian Premier Cricket this season.

