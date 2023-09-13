Warrnambool cricket export Tommy Jackson says he has a "point to prove" and is hungry to bounce back in his return to Victorian Premier Cricket this season.
The North Warrnambool Eels product, 22, has signed with St Kilda for the 2023-24 season and will return to the state after a brief stint in South Australian Premier Cricket with Tea Tree Gully.
Jackson, a former Victorian rookie batter, who played 55 first XI games for Geelong including a century on debut and five tons within his first 17 matches, said being closer to family drew him back to the Garden State.
He will remain based in Geelong with his dad before permanently moving to Melbourne where he will look to recapture the form which landed him in the frame for state selection.
Jackson said he looked forward to spending a few days home in Warrnambool to do some coaching after flying from Darwin where he has been playing in the off-season.
"There was a few reasons to come back, family's probably the big one, I haven't seen them since really Christmas so for me it was figuring out how to get the best out of myself. Being around family again is what I think will do that," he told The Standard.
"I'll be back in Warrnambool for a little bit, I'm doing some assistant coaching with the Western Waves under 16s so we have some trials next week which'll be great."
Jackson said a close relationship with current Australian Test spinner Todd Murphy - a product of St Kilda - was a major catalyst in choosing the Saints, as well as the revered culture and history attached to the Junction Oval-based club.
"He's been pretty much my best mate since I was 13," he said of Murphy.
"He was calling me a fair bit when he heard I was thinking of coming (back). I've been friends with him for a long time now, no matter where he is in the world he'll still call a couple of times a week. We're pretty tight with his family.
"That was a major reason to join St Kilda but I also feel like I've got a point to prove as well coming back to Victoria. I thought if I'm going to come back I need to go to a club that is really going to challenge me.
"St Kilda's got a lot of history, it's a massive club and I knew if I was going to come back I needed to go somewhere where it'd be tough work."
The right-handed batter made 34 for Southern Districts in last weekend's Darwin District grand final, where his side won the premier grade title.
Jackson said the trip north had reinvigorated him as a person and player.
"It's a pretty chilled place so I liked getting away, going fishing and experiencing that," he said.
"I worked pretty close to a guy called Tony Judd, a former Scotland world cup coach, I lived with him up here and he's been a good mentor of mine.
"I would say since I've come up to Darwin, even last year after losing my rookie contract, it got me away from that. It's helped me in my hunger to get back and my love for the game has grown a bit more.
"I've learned a lot about myself living away from home and it's given me a big appreciation for my family back home."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.