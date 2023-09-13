A PROMISE made on a French battlefield more than a century ago was the genesis for torch bearers taking to Warrnambool streets to mark 100 years of Legacy.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay began at the Hopkins River lookout and travelled across the Hopkins River Bridge and then turned right onto Hopkins Road. When the torch bearer reached Nicholson Street a huge crowd of Warrnambool East Primary School students was there to cheer them on.
The relay soon hit Merri Street where torch bearer Adam Kent and his son Billy were greeted with a four-gun salute at Flagstaff Hill.
The relay then made its way to the war memorial where the Last Post was played and a minute's silence observed.
The relay continued along Merri Street and then turned onto Henna Street before making its way to Warrnambool Legacy Club in Banyan Street where president Charmian Morris lit the cauldron.
Ms Morris said the local club had looked after thousands of families since it was established in 1947.
She said there were about 180 current beneficiaries who were mostly elderly widows but the club also supported some young families.
She there were about 45 Legatees who volunteered their time and looked after those in need.
"We need to get the word out there that Legacy still exists and we're there for young veterans and their families," she said.
"It's not only for families who have lost a loved one, it's for any young veteran who comes back and who is suffering mentally or physically.
"We can look after those families and that's what today is all about.
"It's also saying thank you to all the Legatees who have been around for the last 100 years and looking forward to the next 100. We're always there and can always find ways to help."
Legacy Australia director Peter Bysouth presented Ms Morris with a relay torch for the local club to keep.
"It's 100 years of service and mainly personal service," he said.
"It was a promise made back in the First World War at Pozieres in France where a dying mate said 'don't worry if you go, I'll look after your missus and kids.'
"That's the promise on what this is based, we're all volunteers.
"It's unique in the sense that we look after the widows and children of the fallen or those that have given their health in service."
Mr Bysouth said like many organisations it was a challenge getting volunteers.
"I don't think people realise how much Australia runs on volunteers, think of Surf Life Saving Australia think of fire brigades, think of Legacy," he said. "They're all done by volunteers.
"Legacy needs the support of the community to continue its work.
"The Department of Veterans Affairs says if we have no more operational deployments there will still be a need for Legacy until 2086 but that doesn't count those who've given up their health just by training for war.
"So there's going to be the need for another 100 years."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.