The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

2023 Hampden prelim final teams: Harry Keast, Judah Greene return

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Harry Keast at football training on Thursday night at Bushfield. He will return to the team after injury. Picture by Anthony Brady
North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Harry Keast at football training on Thursday night at Bushfield. He will return to the team after injury. Picture by Anthony Brady

TWO midfield options are expected to boost North Warrnambool Eagles' chances in the Hampden league preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.