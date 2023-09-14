TWO midfield options are expected to boost North Warrnambool Eagles' chances in the Hampden league preliminary final.
Harry Keast and Judah Greene will run out against Terang Mortlake at Reid Oval on Saturday after overcoming injuries.
Keast (foot) and Greene (knee knock) replace omitted duo Jye O'Brien and Isaac Owen.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Keast, who is on Greater Western Victoria Rebels' list, had put in the hard yards to put his name up for selection.
"Harry's has been a little bit of a race against time but he said to me probably a month ago 'I'm aiming for prelim final (if we make it)' and here we are in it," he said.
"He is the sort of kid who is really professional about how he's gone about his rehab and fitness and he trained really well Tuesday night.
"With our wing rotation he'll just slot straight in there but you also know he can play inside mid and do a run-with (role) if need be.
"It is a pretty big ask though - he's a kid who hasn't played for six weeks."
Greene, who can play forward, has found a role in the Eagles' engine room.
"His last game against Koroit was probably the best game he's played I reckon in two years at North Warrnambool," Dowie said.
"He played inside mid and got a heap of it and just got a knock on his knee which he's been managing."
Terang Mortlake took the chance to train on one of the region's largest ovals this week in readiness for the showdown.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said utilising Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval on Tuesday was tactical ahead of the contest at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
Kenna said the large ground would suit the Bloods' playing style and "be good for the spectacle in general".
"We train there (at Mortlake) from time to time, if we're playing at Mortlake we'll train there that Tuesday or if we're playing on a bigger ground we'll train there or if the ground at Terang is a little bit softer," he said.
"Playing at the Reid Oval this week we thought it was a good opportunity to train on a bigger ground. We hadn't trained at Mortlake for a few weeks. You just get a feel for a bigger dimension."
Kenna is pleased with the Bloods' line-up which is nearly at full strength bar injured assistant coach Lewis Taylor.
They have made no changes for the preliminary final.
"I think we've been pretty settled over the last couple of home-and-away games and the first couple of finals we've played," he said.
"I think that's a pretty good place to be. Some of the players who got back late in the year have three, four, five games under their belts so I think we're seeing a bit of improvement with the way the team's gelling."
The Bloods have heeded lessons and learned how to harness nerves ahead of their third final in three weeks.
They fell to the Eagles by one point in a qualifying final thriller before responding against Cobden in the first semi-final.
"Some guys, talking to them before the (first final) and even post-game, they were a bit nervous," Kenna said.
"In the second final against Cobden I think the whole group probably handled the situation a bit better than the week before so I am hoping that's going to continue this week.
"The boys have the experience of a couple of finals under their belts now and they'll be better for that."
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake - 2pm, Saturday, Reid Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: L.Kenna, R.Scoble, J.Johnstone
HB: C.McKinnon, J.Lewis, B.Jenkinson
C: C.Grundy, J.Grundy, J.Bermingham
HF: A.Noske, T.Batten, L.Wines
F: F.Jones, N.Vardy, D.Parish
R: A.Wines, M.Wines, B.Mugavin
Int: T.Keast, D.Bermingham, J.Greene, H.Keast
Emg: J.O'Brien, F.Timms
Terang Mortlake
B: S.Crawley, A.Moloney, M.Arundell
HB: J.Arundell, G.Bourke, D.Jones
C: I.Kenna, X.Vickers, K.Johnstone
HF: R.Buck, L.Wareham, R.Hutchins
F: W.Kain, H.Porter, L.McConnell
R: S.Carlin, D.Hobbs, J.Hay
Int: H.Roberts, B.Reid, S.Mclean, R.Tanner
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.